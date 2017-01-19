Everything We Know About Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Performance — So Far

While football fans everywhere are eager to learn which teams are headed to Super Bowl LI, pop culture aficionados have more pressing matters to focus their attention on, like Lady Gaga‘s highly anticipated halftime performance.

As is the case each year, the NFL is keeping mum on details related to its entertainment acts, but that doesn’t have fans (or Gaga) feeling any less hyped for what’s to come.

A quick scan of the singer’s social feeds shows she’s just as excited to perform at the annual game, which will mark Gaga’s second time singing at the event (she sang the national anthem at the 2016 showdown).

Here’s what we know so far about the “Joanne” crooner’s performance:

SHE’S TAKING HER SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE REALLY SERIOUSLY

Back in October, Gaga shared her vision of what she hopes her performance will look like. “I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms … I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing,” she told Radio Disney. “In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”

Gaga also couldn’t help but look back at the icons who have performed before her. Her favorites? “Michael Jackson was incredible. I also loved Diana Ross. To be honest, I loved all of the halftime shows,” she added. “Bruce Springsteen — my father was a big fan — I really loved his halftime show too. I want people to feel the patriotism of the event.”

SHE’S IN FULL HALFTIME PREP MODE

A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

How does one prep for the Super Bowl halftime show? If you’re anything like Gaga, you go horseback riding along a scenic trail to decompress.

SHE’S REHEARSING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

She’s been perfecting her moves and isn’t afraid of showing her day-to-day routine behind the scenes.

HER PERFORMANCE MIGHT BE DANGEROUS

If you believe reports, that is. Rumors are swirling that Gaga is trying to figure out how to perform from the stadium’s roof.

SHE’S ALSO BEEN WORKING OUT WITH A PERSONAL TRAINER

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Because when you’re about to get onstage at the center of a packed stadium with millions of people around the world watching from home, you’re determined to look and feel your fittest.

SHE MIGHT PERFORM ‘BAD ROMANCE’

A behind-the-scenes video featuring Gaga’s handpicked dancers practicing choreography to “Bad Romance” tipped us off.

SHE HAS A FOOLPROOF GAME PLAN

“I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” the singer detailed. “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together. The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times.”

Of her performance game plan, Gaga explained: “I think the challenge is to look at it and say, ‘What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?’ This is where I’m supposed to be.”