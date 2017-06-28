Watch Adele’s Moving Performance for Grenfell Fire Victims — as She Pledges Monetary Support

Adele kicked off her four-night stand at Wembley Stadium Wednesday night — and she’s putting the shows toward a good cause.

In a video message that played before the show began, the singer announced how the shows will benefit victims of the Grenfell Fire in London. “It’s been two weeks since the fire, and still the people who were affected by it are homeless,” she said. “I promise that the money we raise together will go directly to the people who are living in that block.”

The ever classy @Adele urging concertgoers to donate to her #GrenfellTower fund. All £ for victims for them to decide how to spend. pic.twitter.com/7IyinAvQEF — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) June 28, 2017

adele talking about the fire in grenfell tower before her concert ❤️#Adele #AdeleFinale #AdeleWembley vc: adelefromturkey via instagram pic.twitter.com/3Vt6csv1m0 — salami ❋ 82 (@riverleadkins) June 28, 2017

Variety reported that she dedicated her song “Hometown Glory” to the victims of the disastrous event, which left an estimated 80 people dead earlier this month. See clips of her performing “Make You Feel My Love,” “Rolling In The Deep,” and the show-opening “Hello” below.

Adele has been vocal about her support for those traumatized by the event, as well as the rescue workers who were on the scene. Last week she visited the Chelsea Fire Station to meet with firefighters who helped battle the blaze.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com