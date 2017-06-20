People

Adele Visits Chelsea Firefighters Who Battled Grenfell Blaze for ‘Cup of Tea and a Cuddle’

By @Chrisjrosen

Days after a devastating fire killed at least 79 people at Grenfell Tower in West London, Adele visited the Chelsea Fire Station to meet with firefighters who helped battle the blaze.

“Not every day the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Fire Station for a cup of tea and a cuddle,” wrote firefighter Rob Petty on Facebook alongside three photos of Adele and his fellow firefighters.

London Fire Brigade

In the immediate aftermath of the fire last week, the 25 singer was photographed at Grenfell Tower with her husband, Simon Konecki, offering support to those affected by the tragedy.

The 24-story Grenfell Tower caught fire last week with the ensuing blaze lasting more than six hours. The death toll of 79 is expected to rise.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com