Adele Visits Chelsea Firefighters Who Battled Grenfell Blaze for ‘Cup of Tea and a Cuddle’

Days after a devastating fire killed at least 79 people at Grenfell Tower in West London, Adele visited the Chelsea Fire Station to meet with firefighters who helped battle the blaze.

“Not every day the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Fire Station for a cup of tea and a cuddle,” wrote firefighter Rob Petty on Facebook alongside three photos of Adele and his fellow firefighters.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire last week, the 25 singer was photographed at Grenfell Tower with her husband, Simon Konecki, offering support to those affected by the tragedy.

The 24-story Grenfell Tower caught fire last week with the ensuing blaze lasting more than six hours. The death toll of 79 is expected to rise.

See photos of Adele at the Chelsea Fire Station above.

