Adele Slowed Down Sounds Eerily Like Sam Smith, Twitter Claims

As two mega-talented British singer-songwriters who belt out soulful torch ballads with their multi octave-spanning voices, Adele and Sam Smith have faced comparisons for years. But now Twitter has discovered a new similarity besides their piles of awards — when slowed down, they sound weirdly alike.

Or at least that’s the theory put forward by a Twitter user with the handle @jesse21valona on Monday. In a video that has since been viewed more than four million times, he changes the speed on his record player, transforming Adele’s hit “Hello” into…well, Adele’s hit “Hello” sung by Smith. Sorta, kinda, maybe.

Did you know that when you slow down Adele it’s actually Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/SysXOoQgZY — jesse (@jesse21valona) February 5, 2018

After an overwhelming response to the clip, Jesse shared a second example of the phenomenon.

It’s unclear whether or not the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer will appreciate the viral videos. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Smith admitted that he found the comparisons with Adele frustrating.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock; Steve Granitz/WireImage

“It just annoys me that people can’t digest two pop stars singing really personal songs who don’t look like normal pop stars,” he said at the time.