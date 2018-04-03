Adele Got Ordained to Marry Her Friends — and Was Also Wedding Singer for Their First Dance!

Adele didn’t just do what she does best — sing — at her pal’s recent wedding. She also hosted the ceremony at her home, planned the food and officiated the ceremony!

British comedian Alan Carr revealed during an interview on ITV’s This Morning that when he tied the knot with partner Paul Drayton in January, the “Hello” singer was involved every step of the way.

“She said, ‘I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,'” Carr said about his longtime friend.

He said that Adele was too humble to admit it herself, but she helped make the couple’s wedding day extra special.

“She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest,” Carr shared.

'She planned it all … it was the best day of my life' – Our favourite comedian Alan Carr reveals @adele married him and his longtime partner in the back garden of her LA pad! To top if off she flew the happy couple to Vegas to see @celinedion in concert! Wow, just wow! pic.twitter.com/YSOTHs8bQJ — This Morning (@thismorning) April 3, 2018

The TV host also confessed that Adele performed a song, which he opted to keep private, for their first dance and also flew the couple to Vegas to see Céline Dion sing.

“She’s the loveliest person going,” he said. “What you see is what you get. Simon her lovely partner [too]. It was lovely.”

Carr added, “I just want to tell everyone. She won’t say because she’s so private. Flowers, three-course meal, she just planned it all. It was the best day of our life.”

After he spilled the news, Adele shared a photo of herself from the wedding day posing in front of a beautiful flower wall donning a white cloak.

“Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up…” she wrote, tagging Carr and adding the hashtag #LoveIsLove.

Simon Konecki and Adele Richard Young/Rex USA

The Grammy winner, 29, knows a thing or two about having a wedding — and keeping it on the down-low. In March 2017, Adele confirmed that she and longtime love Simon Konecki have said “I do” during a concert in Brisbane, Australia.

“I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone,” she said while talking about her hit “Someone Like You.” “I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.”

She continued, “Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

The couple share son Angelo, 5.