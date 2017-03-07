WATCH: Adele Freaks Out About a Mosquito During a Concert and It’s Hilarious

Adele may have 15 Grammys, but she is still deathly afraid of bugs.

The “Rolling In the Deep” singer had a hilarious moment onstage during a concert in Brisbane, Australia when she was attacked by a rogue mosquito.

Adele freaking out because a mosquito was on her is hilarious 😂 #AdeleLive2017 pic.twitter.com/Vqz6cd2f4f — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) March 6, 2017

“I’m sorry, I’m not Australian. I don’t like bugs!” she told the crowd as she flailed her arms. As she bolted across the stage, yelling expletives, she said the mosquito was “sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!”

“They’re everywhere,” she continued, as the crowd laughed. “They’re all trying to kill me!”

In November, the “Hello” singer received a similar surprise when a bat crashed her performance onstage during a concert in Mexico City.

While in Australia, Adele finally confirmed her marriage to longtime love Simon Konecki.

“I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone,” she said while talking about her hit “Someone Like You.” “I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.”

The 28-year-old singer continued, “Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”