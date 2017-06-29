Adele Reportedly Shares Handwritten Note Ahead of Final 25 Shows: 'I Don’t Know If I'll Ever Tour Again'

Adele has said hello to the world, but she might find that saying goodbye is a little harder.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 29, reportedly left a handwritten note to fans buried in tour programs for her final concerts at Wembley Stadium in the U.K., hinting that she might be done with touring, according to The Sun.

“So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end,” the note reads. “We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too.”

She continues, “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring.”

Adele writes that the “terrible history” changed with the 25 tour, completing 119 shows before wrapping up with her final four show dates at Wembley Stadium in the U.K.

“I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live,” she writes. “And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

She concluded her message with a final goodbye, writing, “I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now.”

The Oscar winner has raised questions in the past as to whether she could ever tour again. In March, Adele revealed during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand, that she had crippling stage fright that was only “getting worse.”

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again,” Adele admitted to the New Zealand audience in a candid moment during the show, the New Zealand Herald reports. “The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour.”

After Adele’s celebrity status was cemented with the release of her album 19, the star disappeared from the limelight for years, before making her comeback with her Grammy Award-winning album 25 in 2015.