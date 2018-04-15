Dance Party! Adele Shakes at Home While Watching Beyoncé’s Historic Coachella Show

Adele didn’t get to attend Beyoncé’s epic Coachella performance on Saturday in California, but that didn’t stop her from dancing along at home!

During Bey’s highly anticipated performance — her first since welcoming twins Rumi and Sir last June, and the first time a black woman has headlined the festival — the superstar wowed the crowd as she belted hit after hit. She even brought out her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to sing some of the group’s classic hits.

Once again proving she’s one of Beyoncé’s No. 1 fans, Adele celebrated the memorable performance by sharing three videos of herself moving and grooving along with the songstress.

In the first video, Adele — who was wearing a comfortable pair of sweatpants and a sweatshirt — danced around from side to side while holding a trumpet. Meanwhile, Beyoncé performance was playing on a television behind her.

“Mood 1 #Beychella,” the 29-year-old singer captioned the video.

One minute later, Adele shared a second video of herself stomping her feet while wriggling around her rear end, captioning it, “Mood 2 #Beychella.”

Last but certainly not least, Adele seemed to channel her inner Beyoncé as she flipped her hair around while energetically jumping to the beat.

“Mood 3 #Beychella,” she wrote alongside the video.

Adele’s ode to Beyonce’s greatness came over a year after the British star broke her Grammy Award in half in order to symbolically share the honor of winning album of the year with the singer.

Backstage in the Grammys press room, Adele explained why she wanted to share the award with Beyonce, saying, “She is my icon — for my whole life since I was 11 years old.”

“I spoke to her just before, to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward and she was very gracious as you would expect from her,” Adele added, before recalling how she felt when she heard Beyoncé sing for the first time after her friends in school introduced her to the Destiny’s Child song “No, No, No.”

“I literally remember so clearly how I felt,” Adele remarked. “I fell in love immediately with her. I was 11 and I’m 28 now, and the way that I felt when I heard ‘No, No, No’ was exactly the same as how I felt when I heard Lemonade last year.”

Continuing, she said, “I felt like it was her time to win.”

Months later, Adele also expressed her admiration for the iconic singer on her birthday.

Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x pic.twitter.com/T20htfn7yc — Adele (@Adele) September 4, 2017

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x,” she wrote.