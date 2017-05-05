Adele Hilariously Channels Catherine Tate’s Nan to Celebrate Her 29th Birthday

Hello, it’s Nan!

Aging herself by several decades, Adele marked her 29th birthday on social media by posting a set of photos in which she channels Catherine Tate’s character, Joannie “Nan” Taylor, from The Catherine Tate Show.

“Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x,” she captioned the snaps. In the photos, the singer — who’s mom to 4-year-old Angelo (with her husband Simon Konecki) — is dressed in a pink cardigan and sports spectacles, a head of frizzy curls and several more wrinkles than usual.

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 5, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Wishing the “When We Were Young” singer a happy birthday, the star’s loyal fans embraced the photos in her comments section. “You look like a crazy old lady (in a good way!!) love you and happy birthday!!” wrote one.

In the Catherine Tate Show, Nan is a Cockney woman in her seventies who frequently swears and rants about her neighbors and loved ones. Adele has occasionally been compared to Nan because of her signature booming laugh and accent.