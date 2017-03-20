See Adele Channel Beyoncé at Her Melbourne Show: ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It!’

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Adele had a Beyoncé moment this weekend when she channeled the Lemonade singer at a Melbourne concert.

Taking a moment to cool down between songs in front of a large fan onstage, Adele bent forward and started doing a very Beyoncé-like hair toss while humming the “uh-oh, uh-oh” refrain from “Crazy in Love.” After a moment she stood back up and laughed, saying, “I don’t know how she does it!”

.@adele channeled Beyoncé at her Melbourne concert last night. ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/HtrRGC5FhL — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2017

Adele recently expressed her admiration for Beyoncé when she won the award for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys over Lemonade.

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Breaks Grammy in Half to Give to Beyoncé: ‘What the F— Does She Have to Do to Win?’



“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé,” she said in her speech, “and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

See footage of Adele’s Beyoncé impression above.