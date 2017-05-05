No one gets us like Adele.

At least, that’s how the vocal powerhouse makes us feel whenever she takes to a stage, recording studio or even a social media account.

The singer always seems to have a near-magical ability to tap into her fans’ deepest emotions, whether she’s making us laugh, cry, or do a bit of both. So, in celebration of her 29th birthday today, we’re re-living some of the most feels-invoking moments of her career.

1. When she teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres to prank Jamba Juice

Adele’s smoothie mayhem stands out as one of the best among the many epic pranks pulled off on The Ellen Degeneres Show. With the host in her ear, the singer inflicted ridiculous diva behavior on the poor Jamba Juice employees, including requesting a large drink in a small cup and chopping through their supply of wheatgrass.

2. Her performance of “Someone Like You” at the Royal Albert Hall

Before beginning the song at the 2011 concert, Adele opened up about the tune’s real life inspiration. “The guy that [album 21] is about changed my life, and we were so in love and we had so much fun. It was f—— brilliant, our time together,” she said. By the end of the emotional song, Adele (and pretty much everyone in the audience) was in tears.

3. Her stint on Carpool Karaoke

During her appearance on The Late Late Show favorite, she sang the Spice Girls, rapped a Nicki Minaj verse and told tales of her drunk antics, just to name a few highlights.

4. When she sang the wrong lyrics to “Million Years Ago” and had the best attitude about it

Because she even messes up perfectly.

5. When she went undercover as an Adele impersonator

With the help of prosthetics, Adele disguised herself as an impersonator named “Jenny” and gave a group of actual imitators the surprise of their lives in 2015. In true Adele fashion, the mission was equal parts heartwarming and hilarious.

6. Her performance of “Hello” at the NRJ Awards

Adele proved that her mega popular ballad was even more resonating live at the 2015 ceremony. At the time, “Hello” was her first single in three years, and we were practically begging for more.

7. When she paid tribute to Beyoncé during her album of the year Grammy acceptance speech

Adele has always been very open about her love for Beyoncé:

I'm not late on this I've just been speechless. Beyonce is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping. Her talent, beauty, grace and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank god for Beyoncé X A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 3, 2016 at 10:17am PDT

Considering her fan status, it was bound to be an emotional night when she was up against her idol for album of the year at the 2017 Grammys. But no one was expecting the incredible tribute Adele gave Queen Bey when she ended up winning the gramophone. “I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she said. “It was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring. And we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here we f—— adore you. You are our light!”

8. Her performance of “Make You Feel My Love” on Late Show with David Letterman

Adele took the stage at the iconic talk show in 2011, blowing everyone (including the host) away with her unbelievable talent.

9. When she photobombed her fans

Once again teaming up with the BBC’s Graham Norton, Adele shocked fans for her 2016 concert special Adele: Live in London. The duo snuck up on audience members who had been told they were just posing for a photo with her Best Original Song Oscar. Glee ensued.

10. Her NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The star’s raw talent was front and center during the stripped-down, three-song set in 2011. She sang “Someone Like You,” “Chasing Pavements,” and “Rolling in the Deep,” and we were all collectively enchanted.