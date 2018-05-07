Adele is the queen of the world — and she’ll never let go.

The songstress went all out for her 30th birthday, hosting a Titanic-themed bash complete with life jackets and a grand staircase.

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday, reflecting on the previous evening. “My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f—, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

Adele also dedicated some words to Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, who hosted SNL and dropped “This Is America” over the weekend, in her birthday post.

“Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms,” she wrote. “I adore you x.”

Adele posed by the famous clock in one photo, while another showed her breaking it down on the dance floor third-class style while wearing a life vest over her gown.

The birthday girl herself went as Rose DeWitt Bukater, who was brought to life in the 1997 movie by Kate Winslet. Adele got dolled up in her evening best, perfectly emulating one of the character’s most memorable looks from the movie.

Guests were just as dedicated in their own costumes. Aaron Paul channeled an early 1900s couple with his wife Lauren, adding a black and white filter to an Instagram photo for further effect. Beats 1 host Zane Lowe closely resembled Billy Zane’s Caledon Hockley in a tuxedo and black bow tie.

However, some felt the theme was in poor taste, given that 1,503 people died in the 1912 tragedy that the Oscar-winning film was based on.

“I know I’m “easily offended” // harshly critical but is anyone else disturbed that #Adele had a #Titanic themed bday party where they wore life jackets on the dance floor?” wrote on Twitter user. “Like maybe partying whilst mimicking the absolute horror of a ship sinking in the Atlantic isnt cool?”

Another added, “Isn’t this kinda/very inappropriate? Adele’s Titanic themed birthday party had them dancing in life jackets… Thousands of people actually died.”

Adele hasn’t kept her love of Titanic a secret. While attending a Céline Dion concert in January, the British star wore a black sweatshirt with an image of the “My Heart Will Go On” singer and the sinking ship.