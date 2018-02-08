Shirtless Adam Levine Gets Punched into Alexandra Daddario's Coffin in Maroon 5's 'Wait' Video

With his tattoos and muscles on full display, Adam Levine shows up shirtless for his lover’s funeral in Maroon 5’s new music video for “Wait.” Spoiler alert: She’s still alive and seeks revenge after a guy punches Levine into her casket.

And that’s just the beginning of the band’s unpredictable music video, which stars Alexandra Daddario as one half of a dangerously toxic duo. In other scenes, Levine is covered in liquor as he lays in a troth-style urinal (gross!), turns his girlfriend’s face into a palette of mushed paint, faces a squad of women determined to beat him up, and swims among a sea of mermaid-like clones. The most perplexing visual, however, has to be when Levine disappears in a storm of rope.

“Maroon 5’s music video for “wait” is out tomorrow!! I love this song. So excited to be part of the video,” tweeted Daddario on Wednesday, teasing her project with the band and director Dave Meyers (Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj’s “Swish Swish”).

Maroon 5 previously collaborated with Grammy-nominated singer SZA on “What Lovers Do,” the first single from Red Pill Blues, their sixth studio album.

Maroon 5’s new album era comes at an exciting time for Levine, whose wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with their second child.

Watch the music video for “Wait” above.