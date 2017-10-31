Adam Levine on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Relationship: 'They're So in Love It's Disgusting'

Adam Levine is dishing on his friends Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship just ahead of the couple’s two-year anniversary.

“They’re so in love it’s disgusting. It’s so funny,” the Maroon 5 frontman joked on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. “They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It’s really beautiful.”

Shelton, 41, and Stefani, 48, met as coaches on The Voice alongside Levine and have been going strong since November 2015. They started dating not long after tumultuous divorces — Shelton’s from wife Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s from husband Gavin Rossdale.

“Because [their relationship] is in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls– opinions about it, but I’m, like, there,” Levine, 38, said. “I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man. I’m so affectionate and gross with my wife [Behati Prinsloo] — this is a whole other level of vomit. They’re so in love. It’s really nice.”

After Shelton split from Lambert, Howard Stern said he assumed that he’d “spread his seed around the country” to which Levine replied, “He’s just not like that kind of dude, you know?”

Levine called Stefani “the greatest” and added, “I still tell [Shelton], ‘I can’t believe you get to be with Gwen Stefani. It’s just not f—ing right!'”

Though Levine had suspected Shelton and Stefani had been together for a while, he said his good pal was “tight-lipped” about their relationship and “lying to all of us for a long time.”

Then, while at dinner with the couple in New York, Levine first found out they were official before anyone else.

“They kissed or something — they did something crazy. Imagine if two of your friends who don’t hook up started kissing,” Levine said. “It was something that was a giveaway and I was like, ‘I f—ing knew it!'”

Levine said he “honestly” has “no idea” if Shelton is planning to propose, but added he “would hope” to receive a wedding invitation. “They’re two of my closest friends,” he said.