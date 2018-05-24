Police Officer Tries to Pull Adam Levine and James Corden Over During Carpool Karaoke

You have the right to remain singing!

James Corden‘s latest Carpool Karaoke joy ride with Adam Levine was interrupted when a police officer pulled up alongside them. Luckily, he just wanted to join in the fun.

During a preview for the newest installment of the popular segment, airing Thursday night on The Late Late Show, sirens cause the pair to turn down the radio and lower the window for the cop.

“Hello, sir?” the host yells to the officer.

He responds, “I’m gonna pull you over so you can sing a song for me.”

The duo laugh as Corden clarifies, “You want us to pull over so he can sing a song for you?”

“Just because you caused a traffic hazard,” the cop replies.

The sneak peek at the ride included Levine, 39, and Corden, also 39, belting out hits like “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.” The Maroon 5 singer also showed off his extreme skills behind the wheel as well as his smarts while answering trivia questions and simultaneously terrifying Corden on a driving course.

The Late Late Show airs nightly at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.