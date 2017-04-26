WATCH: Adam Levine Gives Moving Tribute to Christina Grimmie: ‘It’s Unfair That She’s Not Here’

Adam Levine and The Voice delivered a moving tribute to Christina Grimmie, the 22-year-old YouTube star and season six Voice alum who was fatally shot by a deranged fan after a concert in Orlando in June 2016.

“God, I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her,” Levine said to Christina’s parents, Albert and Tina, and brother Mark, who were in the audience.

“It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you,” he concluded before he and Team Adam dedicated a performance of The Beatles’ 1968 hit “Hey Jude” to Christina.

Christina was signing autographs near a merchandise table at Orlando’s The Plaza Live when a man armed with two guns walked up and opened fire on her. Her brother tackled the suspect to the ground before the suspect fatally shot himself. Christina competed on season six of NBC’s singing competition representing Levine’s team. The Marlton, New Jersey native ultimately came in third.

In addition, Levine and Voice host Carson Daly helped announce the Christina Grimmie Foundation.

“As you know, family is very, very important to us here at The Voice and last year we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie,” Daly explained.

“Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina’s family, we’re honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families, just like her own, affected by breast cancer,” he continued. “Thank you for letting us be a part of this very important moment. And Christina, we feel your spirit here at The Voice every single day and we love and miss you dearly.”

In February, Grimmie’s family donated proceeds from the purchase of Christina’s posthumous single “Invisible” to establish a memorial fund in her name.