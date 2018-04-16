ACMs 2018: See the Complete Winners List

Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert were the night’s big winners at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which was hosted Sunday by Reba McEntire.

Stapleton — who wasn’t in attendance because it was revealed he was at home in Nashville with his wife, Morgane, and their newborn twin baby boys — led the nominations with eight nods in coveted categories including entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, and album of the year. Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Keith Urban also received multiple nominations. McEntire — who has either hosted or co-hosted the ACMs a whopping 17 times between 1986 and 2012 — was also up for female vocalist of the year.

Check out the complete list of ACM Awards winners below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
WINNER: Brett Young

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
WINNER: MIDLAND
Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker, Little Big Town
California Sunrise, Jon Pardi
WINNER: From A Room: Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings, Old Dominion
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Better Man,” Little Big Town
WINNER: “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“I’ll Name the Dogs,” Blake Shelton

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Female,” Keith Urban
WINNER: “Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
“Whiskey and You,” Chris Stapleton

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Black,” Dierks Bentley
WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
“Legends,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“We Should Be Friends,” Miranda Lambert

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Funny (How Time Slips Away),” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
WINNER: “The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
“What Ifs,” Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina

