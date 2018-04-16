Taylor Swift's Upcoming Sugarland Single 'Just Might Be' Inspired by a Previous Relationship

Recently reunited country duo Sugarland are dropping a new single this week — penned by none other than Taylor Swift!

The collab came about after the pair — Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush — announced their decision to reform at the CMA Awards in November.

“She was gracious enough to reach out to us when she heard we were coming back together and doing a record,” Bush told ET on the red carpet of the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. “She said, ‘I have a song, would you like to do it?’ And we said, ‘Uh, yeah!’ I was a little anxious. I didn’t want to mess it up!”

Nettles was slightly less daunted by the prospect of singing one of Swift’s tunes. “She loved it and wanted [us] to be a part of it, which is exciting,” added the country chanteuse. “She said, ‘I have a song,’ and we said, ‘Okay. Send it over.’”

Called “Babe,” the track will be included on the group’s upcoming album, Bigger, due out June 8.

For Sugarland, it makes sense that they’d join forces with the Reputation powerhouse. Both acts came up together in Nashville around the same period.

“When she started out, we were just starting out,” Nettles continued. “Like, she has our EP that we did before we were even signed. This little EP that we signed for her. It’s a nice full circle, for sure. She’s a fantastic songwriter. One of the best.”

As is often the case with Swift’s songs, fans are hard at work trying to determine the identity of the titular “babe.” Sugarland, however, are staying (relatively) mum on the matter.

“I’m going to close my mouth and let her tell that story. I’m going to let the song tell that story,” Nettles said. “She’s very confessional in what she does with her songwriting. She lives her life out there through it, and you will see.”

So could this song be inspired by a former flame?

“[It] just might be!” Nettles teased. “But you didn’t hear that here. We don’t know. We didn’t ask her, but I’m just saying in the context of the story.”