Reba McEntire may be hard at work gearing up to host the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, but it’s her highly anticipated performance with daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson that has her the giddiest.

“We have performed together many, many times,” the 63-year-old country icon tells PEOPLE Now while discussing her hosting duties. “In 2008, we went on tour together — had a blast — toured Canada and the United States, and I’d love to do that anytime she wants to do that again, so getting back on stage with her is going to be a blast because she sings her butt off and she’s cute as a button.”

Honoree Reba McEntire (L), holding the 50th Anniversary Milestone Award, and recording artist Kelly Clarkson pose backstage at the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2015 Larry Busacca/ACM2015/Getty

She continues of the season 1 American Idol winner’s talent: “When she opens her mouth to sing, it’s just like, ‘What is she gonna do next?’ because she’s got the range. I’m in awe every time she sings.”

The adorable duo is set to take the stage to perform McEntire’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You” as a part of “ACM Flashbacks” to honor classic country music hits and the artists behind them.

“I think I’m her biggest fan! Maybe Brandon is, but I don’t know,” she says with a grin, referring to Clarkson’s husband and McEntire’s former stepson, Brandon Blackstock.

Recording artist Kelly Clarkson (R) and husband Brandon Blackstock attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 Steve Granitz/WireImage

The telecast will also celebrate two other 1993 hits: Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” with Blake Shelton and Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” with Jon Pardi.

And though BFFs Shelton and Clarkson, 35, won’t necessarily be rivaling before their fans’ eyes as they usually do on NBC’s The Voice, McEntire is particularly looking forward to watching them take their honesty and authenticity from the red spinning chair to the stage during one of country music’s most powerful nights.

“I knew that Kelly was going to be great on The Voice,” she says. “The funny things that she and Blake do together and the way she gives her heart and soul to all the competitors, the people that are auditioning … she’s a very big-hearted woman [and] I’m very proud of her.”

Needless to say, between television shows, hosting gigs, concerts and live appearances, McEntire and Clarkson are busy, busy bees — and hopeful for a family reunion in the near future!

“I don’t ever see the grandkids!” McEntire says. “It was a lot better when everybody was not so busy, but I’ve got seven grandchildren, so they’re scattered all over the country and busy doing stuff, but I love them.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will be broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 on CBS at 8/7c.