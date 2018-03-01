ACMs 2018: Reba McEntire Returns to Host While Chris Stapleton Leads with 8 Nominations

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced its host and nominees Thursday morning, and the annual show is set to be as star-studded as usual.
Reba McEntire — who is returning this year to host the show for the 15th time — appeared live on CBS This Morning to announce the nominations after revealing the ACM Song of the Year category on Facebook Live.
Chris Stapleton leads the pack with eight nominations, including his first nod for entertainer of the year. He was also nominated for male vocalist of the year, and twice for both album of the year and single record of the year.
Following closely behind is Thomas Rhett with six nominations including his second in male vocalist of the year category. He also earned a nomination for vocal event of the year for “Craving You” which features Maren Morris.
For more coverage, follow our country magazine on Flipboard.
Keith Urban has five nominations, including his eighth nomination for entertainer of the year and eleventh for male vocalist of the year.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated a milestone by being nominated for their first-ever nomination in the vocal duo of the year category.
RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Sparkles in Bejeweled LaBourjoisie Dress at ACM Awards
Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris tied with four nominations each. Lambert received her twelfth nod for female vocalist of the year — if she wins, it’ll be her ninth consecutive win in the category. It would also help her retain her position as the most consecutive wins in that category.
Morris received her second nod in the female vocalist of the year category and was nominated twice in the vocal event of the year category for her song “Dear Hate” featuring Vince Gill.
Read on for the list of nominees.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Garth Brooks
- Luke Bryan
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Reba McEntire
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- Chris Young
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LOCASH
- Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- LANCO
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Lauren Alaina
- Danielle Bradbery
- Carly Pearce
- Raelynn
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Devin Dawson
- Russell Dickerson
- Brett Young
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
- High Valley
- LANCO
- LOCASH
- Midland
- Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Breaker — Little Big Town
- California Sunrise — Jon Pardi
- From A Room Vol. 1 — Chris Stapleton
- Happy Endings — Old Dominion
- Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR
- “Better Man” — Little Big Town
- “Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt
- “Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
- “Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
- “I’ll Name The Dogs” — Blake Shelton
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
- “Female” — Keith Urban
- “Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
- “Whiskey And You” — Chris Stapleton
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- “Black” — Dierks Bentley
- “It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
- “Legends” — Kelsea Ballerini
- “Marry Me” — Thomas Rhett
- “We Should Be Friends” — Miranda Lambert
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Rhett Akins
- Ashley Gorley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- “Craving You” — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
- “Dear Hate” — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
- “Funny (How Time Slips Away)” — Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
- “The Fighter” — Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
- “What Ifs” — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.