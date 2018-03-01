ACMs 2018: Reba McEntire Returns to Host While Chris Stapleton Leads with 8 Nominations

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced its host and nominees Thursday morning, and the annual show is set to be as star-studded as usual.

Reba McEntire — who is returning this year to host the show for the 15th time — appeared live on CBS This Morning to announce the nominations after revealing the ACM Song of the Year category on Facebook Live.

Chris Stapleton leads the pack with eight nominations, including his first nod for entertainer of the year. He was also nominated for male vocalist of the year, and twice for both album of the year and single record of the year.

Following closely behind is Thomas Rhett with six nominations including his second in male vocalist of the year category. He also earned a nomination for vocal event of the year for “Craving You” which features Maren Morris.

Keith Urban has five nominations, including his eighth nomination for entertainer of the year and eleventh for male vocalist of the year.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated a milestone by being nominated for their first-ever nomination in the vocal duo of the year category.

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris tied with four nominations each. Lambert received her twelfth nod for female vocalist of the year — if she wins, it’ll be her ninth consecutive win in the category. It would also help her retain her position as the most consecutive wins in that category.

Morris received her second nod in the female vocalist of the year category and was nominated twice in the vocal event of the year category for her song “Dear Hate” featuring Vince Gill.

Read on for the list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Breaker — Little Big Town

California Sunrise — Jon Pardi

From A Room Vol. 1 — Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings — Old Dominion

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

“I’ll Name The Dogs” — Blake Shelton

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Female” — Keith Urban

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“Whiskey And You” — Chris Stapleton

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Black” — Dierks Bentley

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“Legends” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Marry Me” — Thomas Rhett

“We Should Be Friends” — Miranda Lambert

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” — Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

“The Fighter” — Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

“What Ifs” — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.