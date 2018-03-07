ACMs 2018: Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and More Will Light Up the Awards Show Stage

Some of country’s biggest names will be bringing down the house at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

Nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett are the first group of performers who will be taking the stage at this year’s awards show.

Florida Georgia Line, who are up for vocal duo of the year, will be joined by Bebe Rexha to sing their hit collaboration “Meant to Be.”

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Miranda Lambert Rick Diamond/Getty

Chris Stapleton leads the pack this with eight nominations, including his first nod for entertainer of the year. He was also nominated for male vocalist of the year, and twice for both album of the year and single record of the year.

Following closely behind is Thomas Rhett with six nominations including his second in male vocalist of the year category. He also earned a nomination for vocal event of the year for “Craving You” which features Maren Morris.

Reba McEntire John Shearer/Getty

Reba McEntire is once again taking on hosting duties for country’s music biggest party, marking her 15th time in the role.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.