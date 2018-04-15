Miranda Lambert Is Ravishing in Red as She Hits the ACMs Solo After Anderson East Split

Miranda Lambert made her first red carpet appearance after splitting from boyfriend Anderson East at the ACM Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The country superstar looked ravishing in red in a flowing gown with a cut-out, sequined bodice. She accessorized with a pink clutch and had her hair styled in loose waves.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Split After More Than 2 Years Together

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty

Lambert, 34, and Anderson, 30, made their romance red carpet official in 2016 at the same event and also posed together last year at the annual awards show.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country’s big night.

John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED: Lessons on Love, Life and Heartbreak from Miranda Lambert

In early March, the country star hinted at a possible breakup when she reflected on pouring her emotions into her music during a concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert said before performing an acoustic version of her hit “Tin Man,” as reported by local news outlet Knox News.

“I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately,” she continued.

“But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one,” Lambert concluded.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The duo first began dating in the fall of 2015 months after Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton announced their divorce that July.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are broadcast live from Las Vegas on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.