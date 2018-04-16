Miranda Lambert turned somethin’ bad into somethin’ good during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night.

While accepting the award for song of the year for her hit “Tin Man,” the 34-year-old country singer took to the stage to thank fans for their undivided support through the hard times.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” Lambert said in her acceptance speech for her record-breaking win, making her the artist to win the most ACMs ever with 30 victories, breaking her tie with Brooks & Dunn.

The single, which is featured on her latest album The Weight of These Wings, was written shortly after her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton. Since then, Lambert moved on to date Anderson East, but the pair recently split after more than two years together.

Lambert is also nominated for two other categories this year: Video of the Year for “We Should Be Friends” and female vocalist of the year.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are broadcast live from Las Vegas on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.