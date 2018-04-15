Newlyweds Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Show Off Their Wedding Rings on ACMs Red Carpet

Hot off their honeymoon, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd made their red carpet debut as newlyweds Sunday night at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. “Debuting this bad boy at the ACM Awards,” Hurd posted on his Insta Story, with an arrow pointing to his wedding band.

“The Middle” singer Morris, 28, is set perform onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at the 53rd ACM Awards, for which she’s received three nominations: female vocalist of the year, as well as two nods in the vocal event of the year category (for Thomas Rhett duet “Craving You” and Vince Gill collab “Dear Hate”).

John Shearer/WireImage

Ryan Hurd Instagram

The ACMs come just three weeks after the singer-songwriters’ wedding. Morris — who wore a custom gown by designer Cavanagh Baker — and Hurd, 31, tied the knot March 24 at The Cordelle in Nashville. After their intimate ceremony, the newly hitched stars jetted off to Bora Bora for their honeymoon.

Morris and Hurd first met during a 2013 writing session in Nashville — when they penned a song for Tim McGraw — and were friends for a couple years before revealing their romance in December 2015.

And the couple that collaborates together stays together! Morris dropped the wild west-themed music video for her new single “Rich” on Monday, and Hurd costars as an outlaw.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are broadcast live from Las Vegas on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.