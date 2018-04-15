Things really couldn’t get better for Maren Morris right now. Within the past three weeks, she’s gotten married, jetted off to her honeymoon and celebrated her 28th birthday.

And on Sunday at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, she may even take home some hardware as she’s nominated four times.

“I think this is the most fun month of my life,” she told PEOPLE backstage at the ACMs rehearsals on Saturday.

RELATED: Newlywed Maren Morris Says She Is Having the ‘Most Fun Month of My Life’ with Husband Ryan Hurd

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In addition to her four nominations, Morris will also be performing her hit song “Rich,” which is very apropos for Vegas.

“Did I have the intention when I wrote the song three years ago that we would be doing it at the ACMs someday? No,” she said. “But we put all these Vegas references into the song because it was just funny, and we were talking about money and then it ended up going into gambling and casinos and stuff. Now it’s the last single off my record. It feels really perfect for the ACMs.”

John Shearer/WireImage

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country’s big night.

Soon Morris will focus on her next album and her upcoming tour with Niall Horan. It all begs the question: do she and her fellow country artist husband Ryan Hurd, 31, have time to be newlyweds?

“We went on a two-week honeymoon. I kind of felt like I got to be a newlywed in that sense,” she said. “Honestly I’m not hardcore touring until May so I do have like a month. But I won’t be relaxing, I’ll be recording. It never stops. But we find our pockets of time.”

RELATED: ‘Bonjour!’ Newlyweds Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Photos from Steamy Bora Bora Honeymoon

John Shearer/WireImage

After tying the knot just three weeks ago, Maren says married life isn’t that much different.

“Honestly, it’s still sinking in, but even the night of our wedding it’s like we realized that it’s not that different,” she said. “I think the weight of it hits you when we said our vows to each other in front of our friends and family. It’s like, I’m promising forever to someone in front of all of our loved ones, so that’s a huge deal, but as far as our relationship it doesn’t feel different. We’ll always be best friends.”

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are broadcast live from Las Vegas on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.