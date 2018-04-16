Luke Bryan Offers to Officiate Blake and Gwen's Wedding — and Teases Why It Must Happen Soon

Luke Bryan would happily marry Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton — if the couple is prepared for some playful jabs during the service.

The “Light It Up” singer offered his officiant services to the couple while at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas — AKA the “wedding capital of the world” — where Stefani is also headed for a residency starting in June. Though they’re not engaged, Bryan told Entertainment Tonight he would be “honored” to officiate the pair’s nuptials someday.

Of course, the country crooner also slipped in a few digs at his pal, joking to ET‘s Nancy O’Dell why Shelton shouldn’t wait to tie the knot.

“If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist,” Bryan said to ET. “Every time I meet Gwen, she’s holding her phone way out here to read. I’m like, ‘That’s it, she can’t see!’ ”

But Stefani doesn’t need her vision checked — her boyfriend is the reigning Sexiest Man Alive, and it’s not just for his good looks.

“He’s perfect for it,” the 48-year-old told PEOPLE of Shelton winning the 2017 title last November. “Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy — that’s the No. 1 thing.”

She added to PEOPLE, “It’s interesting because I don’t think any of those things like beauty or sexy or whatever way you want to describe humans is necessarily a physical thing that people are attracted to. It’s all about the heart, and he has that big ol’ gigantic heart in there, so he’s quite an attractive human. I’m not the only one that thinks it!”

And Bryan has previously said that Stefani fits right in with the country music crowd.

“I think Gwen enjoys learning a little bit more about us country people!” Bryan told PEOPLE at his Crash My Playa music festival in January 2017. “But she totally fits in and has a blast.”

Although Shelton, 41, has plenty of experience as a coach on The Voice — not to mention the most wins since the show’s inception in 2011 — Bryan believes his new gig as a judge on the American Idol reboot beats him out.

“Well, Blake’s got a few years on me, but my intelligence is far superior than his,” Bryan joked to ET at the ACM Awards. “So, yeah, I think I got him. I need some more competition.”