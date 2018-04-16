On Sunday night during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson wowed the crowd when they took to the stage to perform McEntire’s 1993 hit, “Does He Love You.”

The collaboration comes as part of the first-ever “ACM Flashbacks,” a series that honors classic country music hits from a specific year — as well as the artists behind them. The telecast is also celebrating two other 1993 hits: Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” with guest Blake Shelton, and Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” with guest Jon Pardi.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this final AMC Flashback moment of the night because I’m not only singing with my friends but one of my musical heroes. We first sang this song 16 years ago right here in Las Vegas. I was terrified. I sucked, she was so nice, though, afterwards,” Clarkson said about McEntire ahead of their performance.

“She’s become more than just a dear friend, she’s family.”

McEntire, the host for the evening, sat down with PEOPLE ahead of the show to discuss hitting the stage with her daughter-in-law for the first time since their 2 Worlds 2 Voices tour in 2008.

“Getting back on stage with her is going to be a blast because she sings her butt off and she’s cute as a button,” said the 63-year-old country icon. “When she opens her mouth to sing, it’s just like, ‘What is she gonna do next?’ She’s got this range, and I’m in awe every time she sings.”

The 2018 ACM Awards were broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 on CBS.