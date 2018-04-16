Jason Aldean Wins Entertainer of the Year at ACMs and Thanks Fans for Support After 'Rough Year'

Jason Aldean is the king of country!

The singer took home the top award of the night, entertainer of the year, at the 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, winning over fellow nominees Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

His wife Brittany Kerr Aldean looked emotional and buried her face in her hands as he made his way up on the stage to accept the honor.

“My wife, I love you. My three good luck charms at home … I love you guys,” he said about his kids, 15-year-old daughter Keeley, 10-year-old daughter Kendyl and 4-month-old son Memphis.

“It’s been a rough year and I just want to say thank you to everybody that reached out to us and showed us love and support over the last six months,” he continued. “It meant the world to us. To my Route 91 people, you guys are in my hearts, always. I love you guys and we love Las Vegas. Vegas strong, baby.”

Aldean, 41, continues to be the reigning champion with his third consecutive entertainer of the year title and has been nominated in the category for a total of seven times.

The win makes him the eighth ever ACM Triple Crown winner. His eighth and latest studio album, Rearview Town, was released on Friday. Aldean, who also performed, returned to Vegas six months after the tragedy at the Route 91 Festival where 58 people were killed and over 500 were injured in the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards were broadcast live from Las Vegas on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.