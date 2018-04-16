Carrie Underwood 'Was Terrified of People Seeing the Scars' from Facial Injury at ACMs: Source

Carrie Underwood was nervous to return to the spotlight after suffering an injury that caused her to receive more than 40 stitches on her face.

Although the 35-year-old singer stole the show Sunday at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas with an emotional performance her new single “Cry Pretty,” a Nashville source told PEOPLE that Underwood worried about the reaction she’d get.

“She ended up skipping the red carpet because she didn’t want to be bombarded with questions about the accident,” the insider said. “It’s the most shaken anyone has ever seen her … this whole ordeal. She was terrified of people seeing the scars.”

The source added, “Her hair and makeup team must’ve been under so much pressure.”

Many fans remarked on social media that they didn’t notice a difference in the country singer’s looks.

“Am I the only one that didn’t notice a change in Carrie Underwood’s face?” wrote one Twitter user.

Another added, “I see absolutely nothing wrong with Carrie Underwood’s face. Gorgeous!”

Underwood, who wore a silver dress and tear-shaped glitter makeup below her eyes, received a standing ovation that lasted nearly a minute following her performance.

When she returned to the stage to accept the award for vocal event of the year with Keith Urban for their duet “The Fighter” a few moments later, she was clearly overwhelmed.

“Thank you for having me,” Underwood told her collaborator through tears. “I’m still shaking right now.”

Shortly after cohosting the CMAs in November, the American Idol winner broke her wrist during a fall from her front stairs. In January, she revealed that in the same accident, she suffered an injury to her face, which resulted in more than 40 stitches.

Although she was on the mend but “not quite looking the same,” Underwood wrote in a letter to her fan club in January that she was “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she said.

Following the accident, Underwood has kept a low-profile on social media but slowly revealed more of her face in photos over the last month.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards were broadcast live from Las Vegas on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.