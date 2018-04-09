Carrie Underwood Will Debut New Single at the ACMs, Returning to the Stage for First Time Since Accident

Carrie Underwood is ready to step back into the spotlight!

Three days after the 35-year-old country singer shared a photo of herself rehearsing with her band, the ACMs announced she will be performing her soon-to-be-released single at the Academy of Country Music Awards, which will broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 15.

Underwood teased the new music Sunday night on Instagram, revealing the song will premiere Wednesday at 6 a.m. EST.

Underwood’s trip to the ACMs will mark the singer’s first public appearance since she fell on the steps outside of her home on Nov. 10 and suffered multiple injuries, including a broken wrist and damage to her face that resulted in 40 to 50 stitches.

Teasing her ACM announcement, on Friday Underwood shared the first photo of her full face since the accident, documenting a practice session with her band.

“Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals,” she captioned the shot.

In addition to performing at the ACMs, Underwood is also nominated for two of the night’s honors: female vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year, for her duet with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.”

On Wednesday, Underwood revealed she has also gotten back to work in the recording studio.

Sharing a black and white photo of herself at the studio, the American Idol alum let her fans know that not only was she was making new music again, but she was also ready to start sharing photos of her face again, as she’s kept selfies and pictures of herself to a minimum since her fall last year.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” she said in a note to fans in January, before adding that she was “determined to make 2018 amazing.”

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.