Watch Carly Pearce Find Out About Getting Her First ACM Nomination While 35,000 Feet in the Air

Carly Pearce found out about getting her Academy of Country Music Award nomination in an unlikely way — while 35,000 feet in the air!

Documenting the happy moment on social media, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter could barely contain her excitement upon learning the news, and neither could the rest of the plane.

“Ladies and gentlemen can we have your attention for just a moment? We have country recording artist Carly Pearce onboard this morning and she just found out she received her first ACM nomination for new female vocal artist of the year,” one of the plane’s flight attendants announced over a loudspeaker in a video the country singer shared on her Facebook.

“Let’s give her a round of applause,” the flight attendant added.

Soaking up the happy moment, Peace stood up and adorably shouted, “Yes!”

The “Hide the Wine” singer also shared a photo of herself alongside the rest of the plane as she revealed she couldn’t “put into words” just how much the moment meant to her.

“WHEN YOU’RE 35,000 FT IN THE AIR & FIND OUT YOU JUST GOT YOUR FIRST #acmawards NOMINATION FOR NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR!!! 😭❤🍾 I can’t put into words how I feel— THANK YOU #acms !!!!” she excitedly wrote.

Pearce — who was named “One to Watch” by PEOPLE for 2017 — previously opened up about what it was like when her single “Every Little Thing” hit No. 1 on the country charts.

“Being in Nashville for eight years, it’s been so much work and putting everything I have into this. Now to finally start to see it pay off is mind-blowing for me,” she told PEOPLE.

Pearce left home at 16 to sing at Dollywood, where she followed a grueling schedule of performing six to seven shows a day, five days a week.

“No matter if I was sick or tired or not feeling like doing the third show of the day, I had to do it,” she explains. “I had to put on a smile and perform for the crowd because they were here to see a show.”

Although the singer added that she always “believed that I was meant to do this,” during her nearly decade-long hustle, which included a stint “cleaning Airbnbs,” she had her doubts.

“I truly don’t think I ever thought it would be like this,” Pearce added. “That I would really be sitting here, about to put out my debut album and have this opportunity.”

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.