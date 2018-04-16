Cute Couple Alert! Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani as His Date to the ACMs

It’s a country date night for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The couple — who have been dating since late 2015 — attended the ACMs together on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Shelton was spotted in the audience with his arm around Stefani, who looked stunning in a plunging, short red dress and her blonde hair worn super straight. The duo also sang and bopped along to Maren Morris’s performance of “Rich.”

Stefani also posed solo for photos backstage and showed off her red-hot outfit, which was topped off with a pair of thigh-high boots.

John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty

It’s been a busy weekend for the duo: Stefani, 48, attended an event Friday in Sin City for her Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl residency (kicking off in June at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood) and Shelton, 41, attended rehearsals for the ACMs on Saturday evening.

The former No Doubt rocker shared matching his and hers robes bearing their names on her Instagram story on Thursday from her Planet Hollywood hotel room, simply captioning the video “Vegas.”

Though this is the first time the couple have officially attended the ACMs together, Shelton introduced Stefani to some of his country pals at an ACMs after party about six months after they began dating.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Last night’s party was amazing… @blakeshelton had to bring a hot date and show us all up…” Brett Eldredge captioned a photo of himself with the couple, along with some other party guests, on Instagram.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Earlier this month, Shelton officially gave his girlfriend the Oklahoma seal of approval on social media, declaring her an “adopted Okie.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country’s big night.

Hey @gwenstefani it's official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth pic.twitter.com/vgfVOZp1nD — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 8, 2018

“Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!!” he wrote alongside a collection of over a dozen arrowheads. “Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.”

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are broadcast live from Las Vegas on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.