From Reba's Hilarious Jokes to Carrie's Memorable Performance: The Best Moments from the ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood — who sported tear-shaped glitter makeup below her eyes — delivered an emotional performance of her new single “Cry Pretty,” receiving a standing ovation at the end of rendition. Sunday’s ACM Awards marked the first time the songstress hit the stage since suffering an injury to her face.

“You just knocked it out of the park,” Urban told Underwood, moments later when they picked up the ACM Award for vocal event of the year for their duet, “The Fighter.” “Thank you for having me,” Underwood told Urban through tears. “I’m still shaking right now. Thank you.”