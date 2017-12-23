Aaron Carter on Bisexuality: 'Whether I Choose to Be with a Man or a Woman, That's My Decision'

After publicly revealing that he’s bisexual earlier this year, Aaron Carter admits his sexuality is still “new” to him.

“I definitely embrace my bisexuality and, you know, it’s still new to me because I just started talking about it, really,” Carter says in a new interview with the LGBTQ&A podcast released Tuesday.

“But it’s my personal life too,” he continues. “Whether I choose to be with a man or a woman — that’s my decision. And I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Aaron Carter Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The “I Want Candy” singer, who revealed on social media in August that he is attracted to both men and women, added that it wasn’t a slow-realization for him.

“It was actually pretty amazing because I got a lot of support from the LGBTQ community,” explains Carter. “It was amazing. It was kind of scary though to be honest because I didn’t know how people would react because I’m a very honest person — almost too honest.”

The star, who is currently promoting his first album in 15 years, LøVë — set to be released in 2018 — admits he’s already brainstorming ideas for his next album, which includes potentially writing songs about guys.

“It’s something that I’ve already thought about for the album after this one,” Carter says.

“I’ve already thought of it,” he shares. “It’s already been thought through.”

But the singer, whose current EP is about two ex-girlfriends, later admitted that he doesn’t know what the future holds when it comes to another record.

“The album that I did, LøVë, is based on two girls that I was with, so who knows what the future has to bring,” Carter went on to say later in the interview. “Whether it’s a relationship with a guy that I have a problem with, then I write a whole album about it, I’ll do that.”

Aaron Carter Josh Lefkowitz/Getty

In November, Carter showed off his 45 lb. weight-gain progress a little over a month after he re-entered rehab.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his progress on Wednesday, Carter said, “Well, I struggled from an eating disorder, so I had seven ulcers. I was, like, 115 lbs., super malnourished.”

He continued: “It was tough, you know, it was tough a bit on myself, but the Alo House where I went was incredible,” he said of the treatment facility. “They helped figure it out for me what was going on with me, and there are other things going on, like, I suffer from PTSD. I have a lot of trauma from my past and a lot of loss, so that’s something I have to deal with on a daily basis.”

Aaron Carter before and after Aaron Carter/Instagram

And through a detox program Carter was able to healthily gain weight in less than 50 days.

“I did detox and through that detox, I gained, like, two lbs. every day,” he shared. “Twenty-eight percent of body weight I gained. … I took a break, and figured out what was going on in my mind, and the things that were really festering up and bothering me. I’m still figuring those things out.”

But looking back at how far he’s come, Carter is happy with his progress.

“I had body dysmorphia too, because I was so skinny,” he explains. “So, I would use those face-tuning apps and things like that to just to try to like make myself look bigger. I finally looked at these two [before and after] pictures and it was crazy the amount of weight [I gained]. I can even flex my abs right now.”