Aaron Carter Hits Back at Brother Nick After DUI Arrest and Alleges He Was Targeted Because He’s Famous

Aaron Carter is speaking out about his DUI arrest over the weekend – lashing out at police and even his brother Nick.

The former child star, 29, was pulled over about 9 p.m. Saturday in Habersham County, Georgia, about 90 miles north of Atlanta. He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than once ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car with him and was also arrested, police told ABC News. She was charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug-related objects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter shared a message to his younger brother on Twitter following news of the incident.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” Nick, 37, wrote. “Family isn’t always easy,be we’re all here for you.”

In a public statement posted on Twitter Sunday night, Aaron made it clear that he didn’t think his brother went about the situation in the right away.

“If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he said in the statement. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Nick seemingly responded to the message by retweeting a post by Nick’s wife, Lauren, which read, “Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again!”

Aaron Carter also professed his innocence of all charges – and claimed he was targeted by police because he was famous.

According to the statement, Carter said he was at an Auto Zone in Georgia to fix a tire that was out of alignment on his car when police officers arrested him “with aggression.”

He added that he has a license for medical marijuana for his anxiety and feels he was marked due to his fame.

“He feels his ‘celebrity’ was targeted and an attorney will be retained in this matter,” the statement said. “The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI.”

The singer was previously arrested for investigation of marijuana possession in 2008.

Carter has previously said he “smokes bud,” but denied drinking or doing any other drugs.

During a candid interview for an episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now? last year, Aaron admitted that he turned to drugs and alcohol to self-medicate for depression he experienced after his parents’ divorce and his time on Dancing with the Stars.

“I started getting really heavy into drinking and was telling people, ‘I’m on a real bad path right now. I need help,’ ” he explained.

In 2011, Aaron checked himself into the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California “to heal some emotional and spiritual issues he was dealing with,” his manager at the time, Johnny Wright, previously said in a statement.

Aaron has been in the spotlight since recording his first album at age seven. He was just 12 when his song “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” dropped. It went triple platinum and made him an international sensation.