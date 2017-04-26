Aaron Carter Reveals the Medical Condition He Says Is Keeping Him Skinny: ‘Be Kind to Me’

Aaron Carter is setting the record straight about his skinny frame, saying a medical condition is the cause.

The 29-year-old singer posted a series of tweets early Wednesday morning addressing concerns about his weight.

“By the way y’all wanna know why I’m so skinny?” he wrote. “It’s because @ 19 i was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn’t choose that. be kind to me..”

Carter also said his affliction is a “stress condition” that affects his appetite: “Basically I have an eating disorder.”

By the way y'all wanna know why I'm so skinny? It's because @ 19 i was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn't choose that. be kind to me.. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

It's a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I'm sorry this is the way I am. Basically I have an eating disorder. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

I'm sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y'all say, this life doesn't come w much stability…. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

If you don't believe me ask my brother he was there when I was 19 diagnosed. It's a stress eating disorder, I'm sorry I didn't choose this. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

No I don't do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven't stopped working since I was 7 years old 22 years later and I still won't give up. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

Any of my fans who I let down or made them embarrassed to be my fans anymore I'm so sorry. I will never stop trying to win your hearts back. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

All things done in the dark always come to light. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

I might not be exactly where I want to be but I'm doing much better than I was before … Goodnight — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

The former child star said that his brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, can vouch for him.

“I’m sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y’all say, this life doesn’t come w much stability,” he said.

Carter continued, “No I don’t do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven’t stopped working since I was 7 years old 22 years later and I still won’t give up.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Past Struggles: ‘I’ve Got a Lot to Prove’

Carter previously took to Twitter to defend his weight in 2015.

“The way people talk about my weight is like high school times a million,” the singer tweeted, according to Entertainment Tonight, and later deleted. “Yes. I’m skinny right now. I’ve been very stressed and going thru some s— and felt like I needed to explain myself ‘cause so many people are asking me and talking about me being too f—ing skinny.”

“Just so we are VERY CLEAR I DONT so drugs,” he also wrote. “I smoke smoke bud but that’s it.”