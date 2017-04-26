People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Aaron Carter Reveals the Medical Condition He Says Is Keeping Him Skinny: ‘Be Kind to Me’

By

Posted on

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Aaron Carter is setting the record straight about his skinny frame, saying a medical condition is the cause.

The 29-year-old singer posted a series of tweets early Wednesday morning addressing concerns about his weight.

“By the way y’all wanna know why I’m so skinny?” he wrote. “It’s because @ 19 i was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn’t choose that. be kind to me..”

Carter also said his affliction is a “stress condition” that affects his appetite: “Basically I have an eating disorder.”

 

The former child star said that his brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, can vouch for him.

“I’m sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y’all say, this life doesn’t come w much stability,” he said.

Carter continued, “No I don’t do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven’t stopped working since I was 7 years old 22 years later and I still won’t give up.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Past Struggles: ‘I’ve Got a Lot to Prove’

Carter previously took to Twitter to defend his weight in 2015.

“The way people talk about my weight is like high school times a million,” the singer tweeted, according to Entertainment Tonight, and later deleted. “Yes. I’m skinny right now. I’ve been very stressed and going thru some s— and felt like I needed to explain myself ‘cause so many people are asking me and talking about me being too fing skinny.”

“Just so we are VERY CLEAR I DONT so drugs,” he also wrote. “I smoke smoke bud but that’s it.”