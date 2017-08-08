Just days after publicly revealing that he’s bisexual and splitting with his girlfriend, Aaron Carter says he’s “really looking forward to the future” – whether it “be with a man or a woman.”

In a new interview with nationally syndicated radio program The Bert Show – airing on Wednesday – Carter opens up about why it was finally the right time for him to share the truth about his sexuality.

“To be honest, I’ve been thinking about it for many years,” says Carter. “I just felt like it was something I needed to do… It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on Dec. 7 this year.”

Carter also admits that “turmoil” and “personal issues” in his relationship with ex Madison Parker further fueled his desire to speak out. He shares of the breakup – which happened last week but was only revealed on Sunday – “I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it and she didn’t want [to]. And that was it! So we left it mutual and parted ways.”

Elaborating on revelations initially made in his public letter on Saturday, Carter tells The Bert Show that he knew he was bisexual as young as 12, but kept it a secret. “It wasn’t until I was about 17 until… there was somebody I had a small relationship with,” he says.

“The process is at your own pace and when you feel comfortable,” the singer says. “There might be a lot of people who don’t agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do. I was shocked — I was blown away. My fans know that I’m a heart on the sleeve kinda guy. That’s the way I am.”

Carter says that he’s currently “a single man,” adding, “And whether I chose to be with a woman or a man is my decision.”

He asserts, “I find men and women attractive and that’s never gonna change.”

During the interview, the star also opens up about his relationship with big brother Nick Carter, which came into the spotlight after he was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia last month.

After Carter’s arrest, the Backstreet Boy wrote on Twitter, “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”

In response, Carter slammed his brother, also taking to Twitter. He wrote, “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?”

Now, however, Carter claims the feud is just “a lot of misconstrued behavior.”

“It’s hard to get along when you’re both doing the same thing,” he says. “I have my own fans, Nick has his own fans. We’re good. Nick and I are good. I love my brother, and we’re good. There’s a lot of love there — don’t get it twisted.”