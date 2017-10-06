Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After Two Weeks of Treatment

Aaron Carter has left rehab after two weeks, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness. Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention,” publicist Steve Honig tells PEOPLE in a statement. “He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.”

Carter, 29, had entered treatment on Sept. 22. “Only I can change my life,” he Tweeted that night. “No one can do it for me.”

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Honig told PEOPLE at the time. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

The news came a day after police were summoned to his home for a welfare check after a neighbor called authorities after a concerning FaceTime conversation, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE. Carter’s “words were slurred and did not make sense,” and his “skin color was off,” according to the neighbor.

There had been multiple welfare checks on Carter at his St. Petersburg, Florida, home in the last few months. In a Sept. 6 report, the caller stated Carter was “not in a safe mental state.” The person stated Carter had been threatening suicide and that they believed him to be “engaging in drug activity,” including Xanax, Klonopin, and “dusters” (huffing compressed computer duster spray).

The star last released new music in January, dropping the single “Sooner or Later” off his EP, LØVË. In the months since, Carter had been plagued by personal problems – and defended himself against allegations of drug and alcohol abuse after the July DUI incident.

A former publicist for the star told PEOPLE at the time that Carter has had problems that “stemmed from his childhood.”

“With the death of his sister a number of years back and the relationship with his mother, Aaron needs to put the drugs down and speak to a friend,” asserted the former publicist, who added, “He needs a good slap in the face to wake up and I really hope this is it, because he is so talented and needs to stop what he’s doing.”

Another prior publicist, Jonathan Ward, told PEOPLE that Carter was constantly “cyberbullied,” and couldn’t “get away from these people who want to berate him.” “He’s human,” Ward added.

Carter has often been open about his struggles with the darker side of fame, revealing in a Twitter letter in December 2015, “Love is the toughest thing I deal with in my life. I’m constantly misunderstood and judged for my past, I’m a really sensitive guy and yes jealous and insecure at times cause I know I’m a skinny dude all of the anxiety stuff.”

The Blast was first to report the news.