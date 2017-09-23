Aaron Carter Says He Wants ‘Stress Free Life’ in First Statements Since Entering Rehab: ‘No One Could’ve Forced Me’

Aaron Carter has broken his silence after entering rehab.

“I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself,” the singer, 29, said in a series of over ten statements on Twitter Friday evening. “Most importantly my stressors haven’t subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it. Going to get strong. And deal with my stress conditions and get better.”

The star, who last released the single “Sooner or Later” off his EP, LØVË in January, also announced he will soon premiere an updated version of his 2000 hit “I Want Candy” on Oct. 27.

Earlier that same day, Carter’s rep, Steve Honig, confirmed to PEOPLE that the younger brother of Nick Carter checked into rehab to “improve his health and work on his overall wellness.”

The news comes the day after police were summoned to his home for a welfare check after a neighbor called authorities after a concerning FaceTime conversation, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE. Carter’s “words were slurred and did not make sense,” and noted his “skin color was off,” according to the neighbor.

“It’s time to say goodbye, I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure and a stress free life,” he said.

In following tweets, Carter seemingly announced he will also be taking a break from social media until 2018.

“See you guys later. This social media stuff isn’t for me. I’ll see you next year I’m taking a break from this s—,” he said in one tweet, adding in another: “Talk to y’all in 2018.”

His final string of posts were definite farewells to Twitter.

“Take care. I’m done with this social media crap and the lies. It’s tearing me up inside. Goodbye twitter. Nice knowing ya,” Carter said. “Twitter will no longer be apart of my exsistence [sic]. Don’t worry this is my last tweet. Take care. I’ll miss y’all. You were like my family,” he wrote in a follow-up.

Carter has been plagued by personal problems – and defended himself against allegations of drug and alcohol abuse after a July DUI incident.

Earlier this month, authorities visited his home three times in a 24-hour periodafter an individual reported that he had attempted to buy a gun and threatened to harm his family members. Additionally, he rear-ended a driver in Florida over Labor Day weekend and was cited two misdemeanor violations, according to The Blast.

A former publicist for the star told PEOPLE at the time that Carter has had problems that “stemmed from his childhood.”