Aaron Carter Re-enters Rehab One Week After Leaving Treatment

Aaron Carter has re-entered rehab one week after he left the treatment facility.

The “I Want Candy” singer left rehab earlier this month to attend to “legal and personal matters” that “required his immediate and in-person attention,” his publicist Steve Honig said on Oct. 6. Now, it seems, those matters have been resolved.

“Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program,” Honig told PEOPLE on Saturday. The 29-year-old entered the facility on Saturday evening, his rep confirmed.

During his brief stint out of rehab, Carter returned to social media to reveal his impressive 30 lb. weight gain. (He had previously said he was quitting social media until 2018 but then said he had changed his mind in a series of now-deleted tweets.)

“From 115 pounds to 145 in a few weeks,” Cater wrote on Instagram alongside a split photo of himself in two different shirtless poses. “On the left 115. On the right 145 ￼ Continuing to focus on myself and my health. #proudofmyself #StressFree. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.”

“Seeing is believing. See??” he added on Twitter. “It’s important to encourage people when you don’t know what they’re going through.” He later deleted the tweet.

Carter initially entered treatment on Sept. 22. “Only I can change my life,” he tweeted that night. “No one can do it for me.”

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Honig said at the time. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Past Struggles: ‘I’ve Got a Lot to Prove’

The news came a day after police were summoned to his home for a welfare check after a neighbor called authorities after a concerning FaceTime conversation, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE. Carter’s “words were slurred and did not make sense,” and his “skin color was off,” according to the neighbor.

There had been multiple welfare checks on Carter at his St. Petersburg, Florida, home in the last few months. In a Sept. 6 report, the caller stated Carter was “not in a safe mental state.” The person stated Carter had been threatening suicide and that they believed him to be “engaging in drug activity,” including Xanax, Klonopin and “dusters” (huffing compressed computer duster spray).

The star last released new music in January, dropping the single “Sooner or Later” off his EP, LØVË. In the months since, Carter had been plagued by personal problems – and defended himself against allegations of drug and alcohol abuse after a July DUI incident.

A former publicist for the star told PEOPLE at the time that Carter has had problems that “stemmed from his childhood.”

“With the death of his sister a number of years back and the relationship with his mother, Aaron needs to put the drugs down and speak to a friend,” asserted the former publicist, who added, “He needs a good slap in the face to wake up and I really hope this is it, because he is so talented and needs to stop what he’s doing.”

Another prior publicist, Jonathan Ward, told PEOPLE that Carter was constantly “cyberbullied,” and couldn’t “get away from these people who want to berate him.” “He’s human,” Ward added.

Carter has often been open about his struggles with the darker side of fame, revealing in a Twitter letter in December 2015, “Love is the toughest thing I deal with in my life. I’m constantly misunderstood and judged for my past, I’m a really sensitive guy and yes jealous and insecure at times cause I know I’m a skinny dude all of the anxiety stuff.”