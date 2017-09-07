Cops Visit Aaron Carter’s Home Three Times in 24 Hours After He Allegedly Attempted to Buy a Gun

Police visited Aaron Carter‘s Florida home three times in less than 24 hours after an individual reported that the embattled singer had attempted to buy a gun and threatened to harm his family members, PEOPLE confirms.

The first call came in at around 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday, with a worried caller telling police that the 29-year-old had been abusing drugs and alcohol along with “trying to buy a gun for the last couple of weeks,” according to police documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Earlier that morning, Carter allegedly rear-ended a truck, damaging his BMW, according to a crash report obtained by PEOPLE. He was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal and operating a vehicle with an expired registration, the report states.

At around 2:12 p.m. police tell PEOPLE they visited the residence again after a caller told them that Carter had refused medical attention following the crash and needed a psychiatric evaluation.

Officers said Carter exhibit no “signs of distress” during the visits and made it clear that he did not want the police called.

However, police made yet another trip to his residence early the next day, at around 4:18 a.m., with the caller stating that Carter was “not in a safe mental state” and “has threatened to harm family and others.”

A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Carter was not arrested or taken into custody. A rep for Carter declined to comment on the matter, telling PEOPLE that Carter’s camp is focused on his upcoming shows.

The news comes during a tumultuous year for the former child star. In July, Carter was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia. While unclear whether he entered a plea, he repeated professed his innocence.

In the wake of the incident, Carter lashed out at police and even his brother Nick after the Backstreet Boys alum tweeted about the arrest.

“If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Less than a month later, Carter split from his girlfriend Madison Parker before revealing he is bisexual.