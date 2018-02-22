Aaron Carter on Revealing His Bisexuality & Plans for a Family: 'I'm Going to Be a Good Father'

Aaron Carter isn’t sure when he’ll be ready for a romantic relationship again, but there’s one thing he’s certain about: He wants to raise a family of his own one day.

“I’m going to be a good father. I know it,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest issue. “I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It’s going to be good.”

Though he says fatherhood won’t happen any time soon, the singer — who just released LøVë, his first album in 15 years — is especially looking forward to having daughters.

“I want to have girls. Maybe it’s because of all my sisters and being a mama’s boy,” he says.

Carter, 30, entered a treatment facility for two months late last year to work on his physical and emotional health shortly after splitting from his photographer girlfriend Madison Parker, who inspired many of the songs on his emotional album.

“This album is about going through not being quite broken up yet and toxic situations,” he says. “You’re not being treated fairly and you want to get out of the situation but you can’t. Relationships are tough.”

For now, the “Sooner or Later” singer — who came out to his fans last year as bisexual — is focusing on his own health and happiness before jumping into another relationship.

“I looked forward to taking time to heal for myself, especially after last year and going to a treatment center,” he says. “It’s really imperative that I make myself the main focus.”

After opening up about his sexuality, “I didn’t feel any scrutiny,” says Carter. “I was really open and honest about my attraction to men and women, and I got a lot of support from it. Whether people believe it or not, I could [not] care less. It’s my personal life, not yours. It belongs to me.”

And when he is finally ready to get back on the dating scene, he won’t be making the same mistakes he’s made in the past: namely moving too quickly.

“I just don’t have the mental capacity for relationships right now. I have a lot of other things I got to get in line and get in order in myself,” he says. “If someone’s going to be with me, I’m going to want to be at my best. The next person I’m in a relationship with, I’m really going to grill them so hardcore.”

In the meantime, “I’m focusing on living and being really happy,” he says.