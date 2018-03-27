Aaron Carter Says Bisexuality Confession Was 'Misconstrued': 'I See Myself Being with a Woman'

Aaron Carter is clearing the air about his comments about being bisexual, explaining that he ultimately “[sees] myself being with a woman and having kids.”

During a recent interview on the Hollywood Life podcast, the 30-year-old singer said that he doesn’t see himself in a relationship with another man despite an interest in both sexes.

“It was more so just a story that happened when I was like 17 with somebody. And I can find men and women attractive, but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued,” Carter told Hollywood Life. “I see myself being with a woman and having kids. I want to have a family.”

He clarified, “I keep telling people that. I don’t want it to be misconstrued too much just because I was open about a story.”

RELATED: Aaron Carter on Revealing His Bisexuality & Plans for a Family: ‘I’m Going to Be a Good Father’

Aaron Carter Hussein Katz

Carter had opened up about his experience with another man via Twitter in August 2017, saying he knew as a teenager that he wasn’t completely straight.

“I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” the entertainer, who had high-profile relationships with Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff when he was younger, wrote. “There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter Returns to Social Media to Show off Impressive Weight Gain After Rehab

During an interview with the LGBTQ&A podcast released in December, Carter said, “I definitely embrace my bisexuality and, you know, it’s still new to me because I just started talking about it, really.”

“But it’s my personal life too,” he continued. “Whether I choose to be with a man or a woman — that’s my decision. And I don’t know, we’ll see.”

RELATED: Aaron Carter Reveals How He Overcame His Demons in Treatment: ‘I Definitely Hit a Rock Bottom’

Carter recently opened up to PEOPLE about his desire to be a parent someday.

“I’m going to be a good father. I know it,” the “Sooner or Later” singer said. “I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It’s going to be good.”

He added, “I want to have girls. Maybe it’s because of all my sisters and being a mama’s boy.”