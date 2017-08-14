Aaron Carter on Revealing His Bisexuality: ‘I Just Can’t Live a Lie Anymore’

Aaron Carter broke down on Monday while discussing his feelings of being “misunderstood and misinterpreted” by ex-girlfriend Madison Parker after coming out as bisexual.

The singer, 29, sat down with Elvis Duran on The Z100 Morning Show to explain how he stays positive through the tough times, thanking “all the people who support me, and the ones who don’t, because you motivate me.”

“I came out about my history and said I’m attracted to men and women equally. I just can’t live a lie anymore. It’s hypocrisy, even the ones that claim they love you will let you down,” he said, clearly referencing Parker.

Being single isn't fun I'm not gonna lie. But I'm gonna do it for awhile for myself. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 12, 2017

The “LOVE” singer and his photographer ex met on Instagram and began dating last year after Parker DM’d Carter asking to hold a photoshoot with him. Shortly after Carter bared his soul about his sexuality in an emotional letter on Twitter, the pair announced their split.

“When I revealed my truth to her, she left me. She didn’t accept what I was going to say, and she left me. Now I’m just trying to do what I have to do,” he continued.

Tears steamed down Carter’s cheek during his live performance of his new single “Sooner or Later”—a song written about Parker.

Duran praised Carter for pouring his heart out on-air. “Seeing our friend Aaron Carter on the show today reminded me of the obvious: honesty should be applauded,” he said. “He came on, opened up and shared. Aaron is simply attempting to share his emotion and story through his art. Let’s just listen.”

Carter was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia last month, while Parker – who was in the car at the time – was arrested on drug charges along with obstruction of law enforcement officers. After the incident, amid backlash, he responded to the public’s criticism during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, refuting assertions that he needs help or struggles with drug addiction.

I'm going through a lot of emotional things and I'm working hard on myself. I don't do these hard drugs and horrible things I'm accused of. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

“People are saying I have HIV, I have AIDS, that I do crack, I do heroin. It really hurts,” Carter, who suffers from a hiatal hernia, said. “I did this TV show called The Doctors, and you’re going to see a huge reveal, and you’re going to see everything! That’s what’s really happening right now in my world.”

My message to everyone. pic.twitter.com/HpFUUX06cl — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

Just because he has a brother doesn’t always mean he’ll have a friend. While Carter is all about turning negatives into positives, there’s one person in his life who he claims has let him down when he thought he’d have a message to lift him up: his older brother, Nick.

Carter revealed that Nick reached out after the DUI incident, but not in the days since he came out as bisexual.

“My brother had my number and he was like, ‘Let me know if you need help.’ And I said, ‘Dude, what are you talking about? You don’t even know me, Nick. You don’t even talk to me, and we see each other like twice a year,'”

“I’m keeping it real, I love my brother, I’ll always love my brother but I think he loves me ‘conditionally,'” he added. “I have my path now, and my journey to focus on my music, and that’s all a part of my identity.”