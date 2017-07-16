Aaron Carter Arrested for Alleged DUI and Drug Possession

Singer Aaron Carter has been arrested on DUI and marijuana charges, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old was pulled over about 9 p.m. Saturday in Habersham County, Georgia, about 90 miles north of Atlanta, authorities told CNN.

He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than once ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

TMZ reports that he refused to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test to determine whether he was driving under the influence.

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come … https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car with him and was also arrested, police told ABC News. She was charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug-related objects.

Just a few hours earlier, Carter tweeted that he would not be able to make a show that night in Kansas City due to “transportation issues.”

“He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC and Mix93.3,” he wrote.

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, has been in the spotlight since recording his first album at age seven. He was just 12 when Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) dropped. It went triple platinum and made him an international sensation.