Aaron Carter Disses Justin Bieber for 'Enjoying' His 'Pavement,' But Admits: 'He's a Way Better Singer'

Aaron Carter is addressing that Justin Bieber feud – and why he thinks the “Sorry” singer is merely following in his footsteps.

While appearing on the Allegedly podcast with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss to discuss his new EP LøVë, Carter teased Bieber and his manager Scooter Braun, saying, “I hope you’re enjoying my pavement.”

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Bieber’s attorney Aaron Rosenberg was asked how the pop star did “not turn into Aaron Carter?” In response, Rosenberg said, “I have a speech that I give to clients called the five F’s to staying grounded in this business: family, faith, friends, fans and the formula. I think for Justin, connecting with all five F’s, especially with faith, helped him through some confusing times.”

Carter first responded to the comments during an appearance on Oprah: Where Are They Now? last year, calling it “upsetting.”

“I found such offense in that. I thought that was outlandish,” Carter said. He added, “Maybe there is some sort of threat, here?”

In the new podcast, Carter said of Rosenberg’s response, “They must be scared… I would be threatened too. If I was Scooter Braun, I would be threatened too.”

Carter was only nine years old when his debut album was released. Bieber was 14 when his first album, My World, debuted.

“Trust me, when I was a little kid and doing it – first of all when I was his age, I couldn’t sing anywhere close to how good he is,” Carter said. “He’s a way better singer than me. It was just always – it was always different.”

The 29-year-old continued, “When I was younger, I was looked at as taboo. ‘This little kid that looks like a girl singing, you want us to have him on our radio station? You’re crazy, hell no.’ …I was never a radio artist. Ever. But somehow I sold even more records even to this day still than Justin Bieber.”

Asked if a duet with Bieber, 22, would ever be part of his comeback effort, Carter asserted, “absolutely not.”

Carter has also called out similarities between his musical style and Bieber’s before, tweeting in 2012, “Justin Bieber’s new video reminds me of my video ‘Aaron’s Party.’ ”

He has, however, additionally praised the singer on the social media network. He wrote in 2015, “That new @Justinbieber record what do you mean is so sick I love it.”

Of his new music – which is currently available on iTunes and to stream on Spotify – Carter said: “It took a lot of hard work, and it took a lot of my own money and it took a lot of believing in myself.”