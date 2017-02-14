People

Music

Aaron Carter Disses Justin Bieber for 'Enjoying' His 'Pavement,' But Admits: 'He's a Way Better Singer'

By @lekimble

Posted on

Aaron Carter is addressing that Justin Bieber feud – and why he thinks the “Sorry” singer is merely following in his footsteps.

While appearing on the Allegedly podcast with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss to discuss his new EP LøVë, Carter teased Bieber and his manager Scooter Braun, saying, “I hope you’re enjoying my pavement.”

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Bieber’s attorney Aaron Rosenberg was asked how the pop star did “not turn into Aaron Carter?” In response, Rosenberg said, “I have a speech that I give to clients called the five F’s to staying grounded in this business: family, faith, friends, fans and the formula. I think for Justin, connecting with all five F’s, especially with faith, helped him through some confusing times.”

Carter first responded to the comments during an appearance on Oprah: Where Are They Now? last year, calling it “upsetting.”

“I found such offense in that. I thought that was outlandish,” Carter said. He added, “Maybe there is some sort of threat, here?”

In the new podcast, Carter said of Rosenberg’s response, “They must be scared… I would be threatened too. If I was Scooter Braun, I would be threatened too.”

Carter was only nine years old when his debut album was released. Bieber was 14 when his first album, My World, debuted.

“Trust me, when I was a little kid and doing it – first of all when I was his age, I couldn’t sing anywhere close to how good he is,” Carter said. “He’s a way better singer than me. It was just always – it was always different.”

The 29-year-old continued, “When I was younger, I was looked at as taboo. ‘This little kid that looks like a girl singing, you want us to have him on our radio station? You’re crazy, hell no.’ …I was never a radio artist. Ever. But somehow I sold even more records even to this day still than Justin Bieber.”

Asked if a duet with Bieber, 22, would ever be part of his comeback effort, Carter asserted, “absolutely not.”

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Past Struggles: ‘I’ve Got a Lot to Prove’

Carter has also called out similarities between his musical style and Bieber’s before, tweeting in 2012, “Justin Bieber’s new video reminds me of my video ‘Aaron’s Party.’ ”

He has, however, additionally praised the singer on the social media network. He wrote in 2015, “That new @Justinbieber record what do you mean is so sick I love it.”

Of his new music – which is currently available on iTunes and to stream on Spotify – Carter said: “It took a lot of hard work, and it took a lot of my own money and it took a lot of believing in myself.”