98 Degrees Singer Jeff Timmons’ Male Revue, Men of the Strip, Is Heading to Vegas

By now, everyone knows that Jeff Timmons is comfortable with his shirt off.

In 2014, the 98 Degrees singer starred in the E! reality show Men of the Strip. The show followed the ups and downs of a male revue.

At the time, Timmons told PEOPLE how Men of the Strip was different. “It’s more than a normal male revue,” he said. “We chose guys who can sing, who are funny and entertaining.”

Then, the guys got into a bus and went on a 42-city tour. Front and center was Timmons, who at 43 has the body of a man half his age. He gave PEOPLE his tips on how to maintain a stripper’s body. Frankly, it sounds like an awful lot of work.

So maybe you missed the reality show. Maybe you missed the tour. There’s still another chance to see them.

Men of the Strip heads to the Havana Room at Tropicana Las Vegas beginning on May 25. Yes, the guys will show a lot of skin, but Timmons promises that the show is much more than a strip show. (The Tropicana calls it an “multifaceted all-male cabaret show.”)

Timmons tells PEOPLE that he’s thrilled at the new venture. “I’m overjoyed,” he says. “The demand for Men of the Strip has finally landed us a residency in Vegas at a the legendary Tropicana.”

So what, exactly, will the show be like? Timmons won’t give all the specifics. “The show is full of surprises,” he says. But he makes one solemn promise. “We’ll be bringing the heat.”