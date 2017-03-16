8 Throwback Photos of '90s Boy Band Members, Then & Now

DONNIE WAHLBERG, THEN

As a founding member of New Kids on the Block, Wahlberg joined brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood for quite the ride in the late '80s and early '90s. "If we believed the adoration of all the girls we could easily have lost our way," Wahlberg said of the band's early fame. "If we believed the spite of the naysayers, we could have lost our way in the opposite direction. Fortunately, we had each other. We didn't allow anyone to get too carried away."