Lena Dunham Looks Amazing! Girls Star Reveals Why She Loves Working Out With Celeb Trainer Tracy Anderson
Music
8 Throwback Photos of '90s Boy Band Members, Then & Now
Get ready to feel super old
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
1 of 16
NICK LACHEY, THEN
With an affinity for muscle tees and all-white outfits in the '90s, Lachey was practically made for 98 Degrees, the ultra-successful boy band, which also featured his brother Drew.
2 of 16
NICK LACHEY, NOW
Lachey is not one to totally desert his boy band roots — the former frosted-tips enthusiast performed with his bandmates this past summer, joining other late-'90s/early '00s acts like O-Town and Dream on tour. Now, the father of three works behind the scenes as a writer-producer and takes on hosting duties.
3 of 16
TAYLOR HANSON, THEN
Hanson, made up of brothers Taylor, Isaac and Zac, became an immediate sensation after releasing their hit song, "MMMBop," in 1997 — earning three Grammy nominations for their debut album Middle of Nowhere — and playing off that success by continuing to tour and release albums to this day.
4 of 16
TAYLOR HANSON, NOW
"I think it's a cool time to reflect on where we were at 20 years ago — thinking about being 13 at the time and making a record in a garage, crafting songs, dreaming of impacting the world with your ideas and believing in something," Hanson, a father of five, said in an interview, on the 20th anniversary of their debut single. "To be 20 years after that and to have lived such a challenging, but really rewarding, life as a musician is pretty incredible."
5 of 16
WANYA MORRIS, THEN
As one of four members of R&B '90s group Boyz II Men, Morris found fame with "I'll Make Love to You" and "One Sweet Day," which also featured Mariah Carey. The band would go on to earn the fourth spot in Billboard's list of most successful musical groups of the '90s.
6 of 16
WANYA MORRIS, NOW
While Boyz II Men continues to find success, releasing their most recent album Collide in 2014, Morris took some time off to compete on season 22 of Dancing with the Stars in 2016, where he snagged fourth place.
7 of 16
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, THEN
Truth: It would be a downright travesty to talk about boy band member transformations and not mention JT. The once-curly-haired heartthrob had us at "Bye Bye Bye" and continues to make us melt — even after ditching his golden crop (which may or may not have resembled ramen noodles).
8 of 16
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, NOW
Has there been a better success story? Timberlake made a splash with his solo career, transitioned to acting, garnered countless Grammys, married his longtime love, Jessica Biel, and welcomed son Silas in 2015. Most recently, the dapper dad's song, "Can't Stop the Feeling," was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar.
9 of 16
HOWIE D, THEN
Back in the '90s, the Backstreet Boys reigned supreme — and so did Howie D's luscious mane, rivaled only by the Hanson brothers' equally stunning tresses.
10 of 16
HOWIE D, NOW
Before releasing 2013's In a World Like This with the Backstreet Boys and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that same year, the boy band member ditched his long hair, wed his longtime girlfriend and became a dad.
11 of 16
DONNIE WAHLBERG, THEN
As a founding member of New Kids on the Block, Wahlberg joined brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood for quite the ride in the late '80s and early '90s. "If we believed the adoration of all the girls we could easily have lost our way," Wahlberg said of the band's early fame. "If we believed the spite of the naysayers, we could have lost our way in the opposite direction. Fortunately, we had each other. We didn't allow anyone to get too carried away."
12 of 16
DONNIE WAHLBERG, NOW
Despite New Kids on the Block's 1994 breakup, Wahlberg — who worked as an actor-producer following the band's split — and the rest of his bandmates released a new album and reunited for an epic tour in 2008. "I feel like this is something that I've always wanted to have happen," Wahlberg, who is now married to Jenny McCarthy, said in an interview.
13 of 16
CHRIS KIRKPATRICK, THEN
While, yes, Kirkpatrick performed alongside four equally awesome guys — Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone — and transformed pop music for those living in the late '90s and early 2000s, we're still enamored as ever with the 'NSYNC member's standout (pineapple-inspired?) hair. #NeverForget
14 of 16
CHRIS KIRKPATRICK, NOW
Following 'NSYNC's mini reunion at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, Kirkpatrick made an appearance in 2015's Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and guest starred on Angie Tribeca. He most recently tied the knot with girlfriend Karly Skladany in September 2016 — and in case you were wondering, his former bandmates were all in attendance.
15 of 16
JESSE MCCARTNEY, THEN
Before joining the short-lived (but totally memorable) group Dream Street at 12 years old, McCartney starred on All My Children.
16 of 16
JESSE MCCARTNEY, NOW
The notable breakout star of Dream Street embarked on a solo career, releasing hits like "Beautiful Soul" and "Leaving" before turning his sights on acting. He most recently starred on Fear the Walking Dead and had a guest starring role on Young & Hungry.
See Also
More
Lena Dunham Looks Amazing! Girls Star Reveals Why She Loves Working Out With Celeb Trainer Tracy Anderson
More
From Red Lobster to GMA: 5 Things to Know About 'Good Time Good Life' Singer Erin Bowman
How Prince Dragged His Grieving Wife Out of Bed Soon After Son Died for an Oprah Interview