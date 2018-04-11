50 Cent Claps Back as Vivica A. Fox Says Relationship with the Rapper 'Haunted' Her

Vivica A. Fox revealed just how serious her relationship with 50 Cent was, and why it has stayed with her for so long.

The 53-year-old actress stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to talk about her new book Every Day, I’m Hustling— billed as equal parts memoir and self-help book drawn from her own life experiences — particularly the section about dating the 42-year-old rapper back in 2003.

“Last year there was definitely some misconceptions that were out about our relationship. And at the time I was writing the book, and it was before we made peace. And I just wanted to clarify,” Fox said, referring to the duo’s ongoing spats since their breakup.

She added, “I did not write this book to get into a feud with him. We’re good, and we always will be good.”

Fox said that she was “very much in love with him” and 50 Cent returned her feelings.

“I think the reason that it’s haunted me for such a long time is I found out later he wanted to propose to me,” she claimed, explaining that he planned to rent out a movie theater to pop the question.

However, the relationship faltered and 50 Cent later rapped about how he had the engagement ring made into earrings for himself.

Despite their bitter exchanges over the years, Fox isn’t against giving the entertainer another chance. When Williams brought up that Fox stated she was often the one who initiated sex, the actress wasn’t shy about confirming it.

“I was very attracted to him, still am,” Fox admitted. “See that’s what a grown woman does — she owns it.”

She added that if they were date again, “We can start as friends and who knows? Never say never.”

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox in 2003 Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

However, 50 Cent was quick to respond to the interview on Instagram Tuesday.

“What the f— is going on here🤨man Damn. Smh 😡get the strappp NOW !” he captioned a photo from the show.

In the comments, the “Candy Shop” singer said that he’s practicing in abstinence and warned people to “stay away from the blue ones.”

The pair’s ongoing feud took another turn last month when excerpts from Fox’s book characterized her sex life with the rapper as “PG-13.”

Though she writes how “cherished and special” their intimate moments were, the Empire star also states: “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him.”

50 Cent clapped back on Instagram the same day, writing, “I’m waking up to this s—, that was 14 years ago. smh who does this? What the f—!”