50 Cent Visits Brooklyn Rapper Troy Ave in Hospital After He Was Wounded in Ambush Shooting

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave has left the hospital after being wounded in an ambush shooting on Christmas Day — but not before being visited by friend and fellow rapper 50 Cent.

Police said Troy Ave, whose birth name is Roland Collins, was shot as he stopped at a red light in his car on Linden Boulevard at East 91st Street in East Flatbush at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to NBC. The shooter then approached the vehicle and fired before fleeing on foot.

“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again… on Christmas,” Scott Leemon, an attorney for the rapper, said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times.”

Attorney John Stella told NBC that Troy Ave’s girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, was unharmed.

50 Cent visited the 31-year-old rapper as he recovered at the hospital with bandages on his head, posting a photo of the duo on Sunday.

“Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas,” 50 Cent captioned the snap.

shot in my head, shot in my back, GOD is Great Ya boi is back from the bottom of my heart thank y'all 4 all the prayers #WhiteChristmas4 💽(link in bio) A video posted by Troy Ave (@troyave) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

On Monday, Troy Ave posted a video of himself leaving the hospital with his arm in a sling and bandages still wrapped around his head on Instagram.

“shot in my head, shot in my back, GOD is Great Ya boi is back,” he wrote. “From the bottom of my heart thank y’all 4 all the prayers.”

Stella told the New York Daily News that the rapper still has bullets lodged in his head and back, and surgery to remove the bullets will be scheduled.

Earlier this year, Troy Ave was arrested and charged in the shooting that left four wounded, one fatally, at a T.I. concert in New York City. The rapper, who shot himself in the leg during the incident, can be seen firing a gun inside the venue’s third-floor green room in video footage released by the NYPD. He was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, but he has been free on $500,000 bail, according to Billboard.

“My heart goes out for his family. I know this is something they all worry about,” Stella said. “It is unfortunate that this is something in the back of his mind… always the possibility of being targeted.”